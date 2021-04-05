fbpx
Lagos-Badagry Expressway: FG Owes Contactors, Says Fashola

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Lagos-Badagry Expressway: FG Owes Contactors, Says Fashola

April 5, 2021063
Lagos-Badagry Expressway: FG Owes Contactors, Says Fashola

​The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says the delay in the reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway was because the Federal Government is owing contractors handling the project.

He however assured that the ongoing Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation project was not forgotten but on the 2021 Sukuk funding priority list.

The minister gave the assurance in Lagos on Saturday during an inspection tour of road projects in the state.

He said that major drainage works were ongoing and progressing to upgrade the highway from its old status to ensure durable construction, saying that funding challenges were being resolved.

Fashola said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway is the real challenge. Again it is funding. We are owing the contractor. That is why I said if we can expand the Sukuk this year, we are going to look at a few more roads to add to it.

READ ALSO: Ministry Budgets N100m For Ife-Ifewara Road Repaired By RCCG

“If we succeed Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one of the top roads we are penciling down for the Sukuk in 2021. If that happens, then the contractor will do his work but I think it is important to help us communicate to the people who use that axis that they are not forgotten.

“Work has started. There was a time when there was no contractor there, so, there is now a contractor,’’ Fashola said.

He said that the road was now a superhighway due to development on the axis, hence the diligence to ensure quality and durable construction with adequate drainage channels.

Speaking on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the minister said that about 85km had been completed out of the 127km project being funded by Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

He added that the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway was recording accelerated construction because of the Sukuk funding.

About Author

Lagos-Badagry Expressway: FG Owes Contactors, Says Fashola
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Lenovo Leads Global PC Market With 47.1 million Shipments In 2020 BRAND WATCHBUSINESS & ECONOMYIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
November 25, 20200244

Lenovo Leads Global PC Market With 47.1 million Shipments In 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lenovo leads as remote working and distance learning amid the coronavirus outbreak continue increasing global demand for Personal Computers (PCs) and laptop
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTSVIDEOS
September 29, 20190111

Pjanic, Ronaldo Score as Juve Maintain Unbeaten Run against SPAL

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus to continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with a comfortable 2-0 home victory over struggling SPAL on Saturda
Read More
AITEO BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
January 8, 2016086

National Assembly May Cut $38 Crude Oil Benchmark for 2016 Budget

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Saabi Abdullahi, has said that the National Assembly might reduce the crude oil benchm
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.