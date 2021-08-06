Lagos Assembly Reduces Ex-Governors’ Pension By 50%

August 6, 2021 100

The Lagos State House of Assembly members deliberated on the matter of remunerations for ex governors of the state, slashing their pension by 50 percent.

Moderating the debate was the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who proffered that the number of vehicles bequeathed to governors should be reduced to three from the initial four.

Members of the House had suggested a raise in the ex-governors pension to 75 percent, to which Obasa suggested that the figure be left at 50 percent.

Obasa also suggested that former governors would also get their vehicles renewed every four years from the previous three years’ protocol.

He said, “By virtue of my office, I have seen former Speakers who we just had to intervene in their lives because of the situations they found themselves in outside the office. We have also seen former governors in a very bad situation.

“There is no argument, we must realise that this is democracy and it is all about the people. We are here because of the people. When we represent people, it is good for us to listen to them as well.

“We must realise that we would always go back to the people for support. So when we hearken to their agitations and reduce what existed, it shows that we listen,” Obasa told his colleagues adding that his suggestion for further reduction of the number of cars was because “as you age, your needs continue to decrease.”