Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Nominated Commissioners

The Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed 22 of the 39 commissioner-nominees forwarded for screening by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday.

The Assembly, on the other hand, rejected 17 commissioner nominees.

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, who presided over the day’s meeting, said the confirmation came after a thorough and detailed examination of the nominations by an ad-hoc committee led by House Chief Whip Fatai Mojeed.

He praised the committee’s work and asked the confirmed nominees to remember that they are in office to serve the people of the state, not individuals.

He also assured that the House will keep doing its best for the sake of the state.

The confirmation was done by voice vote after the Speaker mentioned each of the nominees’ names.

Full list of confirmed commissioners

Hon. Layode Ibrahim Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende Dr. Dolapo Fasawe Hon. Bola Olumegbon Mr. Idris Aregbe Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts Engr. Abiola Olowu Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN Mr. Tunbosun Alake Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde Dr. Adekunle Olayinka Dr. Jide Babatunde Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo Mr. Tokunbo Wahab Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Full list of nominated commissioners not confirmed

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo Prof. Akin Abayomi Mr. Yomi Oluyomi Mrs. Folashade Ambrose Ms. Barakat Bakare Mr. Gbenga Omotosho Engr. Olalere Odusote; Dr. Rotimi Fashola Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada Mr. Sam Egube; Mr. Olalekan Fatodu Mrs. Solape Hammond Mr. Mosopefolu George Engr. Aramide Adeyoye Mr. Seun Osiyemi Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi Dr. Olumide Oluyinka