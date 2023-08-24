Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Nominated Commissioners

The Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed 22 of the 39 commissioner-nominees forwarded for screening by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday.

The Assembly, on the other hand, rejected 17 commissioner nominees.

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, who presided over the day’s meeting, said the confirmation came after a thorough and detailed examination of the nominations by an ad-hoc committee led by House Chief Whip Fatai Mojeed.

He praised the committee’s work and asked the confirmed nominees to remember that they are in office to serve the people of the state, not individuals.

He also assured that the House will keep doing its best for the sake of the state.

The confirmation was done by voice vote after the Speaker mentioned each of the nominees’ names.

Full list of confirmed commissioners

  1. Hon. Layode Ibrahim
  2. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
  3. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
  4. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
  5. Mr. Idris Aregbe
  6. Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya
  7. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
  8. Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts
  9. Engr. Abiola Olowu
  10. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
  11. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya
  12. Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu
  13. Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN
  14. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
  15. Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde
  16. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
  17. Dr. Jide Babatunde
  18. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
  19. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
  20. Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
  21. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
  22. Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Full list of nominated commissioners not confirmed

  1. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
  2. Prof. Akin Abayomi
  3. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
  4. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
  5. Ms. Barakat Bakare
  6. Mr. Gbenga Omotosho
  7. Engr. Olalere Odusote;
  8. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
  9. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
  10. Mr. Sam Egube;
  11. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
  12. Mrs. Solape Hammond
  13. Mr. Mosopefolu George
  14. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
  15. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
  16. Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi
  17. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
