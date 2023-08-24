Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Nominated Commissioners

The Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed 22 of the 39 commissioner-nominees forwarded for screening by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday.
The Assembly, on the other hand, rejected 17 commissioner nominees.
Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, who presided over the day’s meeting, said the confirmation came after a thorough and detailed examination of the nominations by an ad-hoc committee led by House Chief Whip Fatai Mojeed.
He praised the committee’s work and asked the confirmed nominees to remember that they are in office to serve the people of the state, not individuals.
He also assured that the House will keep doing its best for the sake of the state.
The confirmation was done by voice vote after the Speaker mentioned each of the nominees’ names.
Full list of confirmed commissioners
- Hon. Layode Ibrahim
- Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
- Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
- Hon. Bola Olumegbon
- Mr. Idris Aregbe
- Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya
- Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
- Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts
- Engr. Abiola Olowu
- Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
- Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya
- Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu
- Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN
- Mr. Tunbosun Alake
- Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde
- Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
- Dr. Jide Babatunde
- Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
- Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
- Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
- Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
- Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
Full list of nominated commissioners not confirmed
- Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
- Prof. Akin Abayomi
- Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
- Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
- Ms. Barakat Bakare
- Mr. Gbenga Omotosho
- Engr. Olalere Odusote;
- Dr. Rotimi Fashola
- Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
- Mr. Sam Egube;
- Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
- Mrs. Solape Hammond
- Mr. Mosopefolu George
- Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
- Mr. Seun Osiyemi
- Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi
- Dr. Olumide Oluyinka