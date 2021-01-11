Lagos Announces Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge Section For Two Weeks

January 11, 2021 26

Lagos State Government has announced a total closure of Iyana-Oworonsoki-Lagos Island bound section of the Third Mainland Bridge for two weeks for the contractor handling the bridge repairs to fix 23 expansion joints.

The government said the latest temporary changes in the traffic flow on the bridge wod take effect from midnight January 15 and end midnight January 29.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said the closure had become necessary to accomplish the planned reopening of the bridge on February 22 as earlier announced.

He said the adjustment would allow for the removal, replacement and casting of 23 joints in addition to the two other joints (16 and 17) being worked on by the contractor.

The commissioner said there would be no vehicular access from Iyana Oworonsoki to Adekunle axis on the slip road/ramp down on the Third Mainland Bridge for the two-week period.

He said traffic from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada going to Adekunle axis should use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes.

The statement read in part, “There shall be no access for vehicular movements from the Adekunle axis towards Iyana Oworosoki on 3rd Mainland Bridge between midnight and 1pm (15 to 29 January). All Iyana Oworonsoki bound traffic from Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu as alternative routes.

“The current crossover position on the bridge for Adekunle or Lagos Island bound traffic from Iyana Oworonsoki between midnight and noon will now be at a new closer position for two weeks.

“The current shared movement of midnight to noon for Lagos Island traffic bound from Iyana Oworosoki shall remain.

“The current 1pm to midnight Mainland (Iyana Oworonsoki) bound traffic flow from Lagos Island shall remain.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) shall continue to ensure the vigorous management of traffic control and enforcement on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and all identified alternative routes to ensure an endurable and acceptable traffic movement experience for motorists during these trying periods.

“Other previous traffic flow advisory measures announced by the Lagos State Government for the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge remain the same.”

The commissioner appealed to road users along the corridor to drive patiently and follow the traffic advice.