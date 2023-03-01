Lagos, Anambra, Imo Voters Were Intimidated – CDD

The Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), a civil society organization (CSO), reports voter intimidation during the general election in Lagos, Anambra, and Imo states.

The CDD said in a statement on Tuesday that four key issues shaped the electoral process: operational challenges, violence, money influence, and online falsehoods.

It went on to say that the intimidation was related to ethnic identity and political party affiliation.

“Intimidation, in many cases linked to identity or political party affiliation, was recorded across the country and was reported by 3.4% of observers. “It was most common in the northwest, south-south, and southeast,” according to the statement.

“One instance of voter intimidation reported by an observer in Anambra state detailed how party agents were standing aside the voting cubicle directing voters as to how they should cast their ballot in full view of INEC ad-hoc staff.

“For the most part conducted by political parties thugs or loosely affiliated individuals, some of the intimidation designed to suppress votes centred around ethnic identity.

“In Lagos, threats were made against Igbos by prominent political thugs like MC Oluomo. BVAS readers were also targeted in some parts of Imo and Anambra states.

“Without a reader, voting is unable to continue and although replacements were found, this tactic for voter suppression could become more widespread in the future.

In Bayelsa state, polling in 141 units were postponed after they were disrupted by violence. Although they were to go ahead the following day, safety concerns could result in reduced turnout.”