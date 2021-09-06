Lagos Agency Seals Steel Manufacturing Firms Over Poor Safety Standards

September 6, 2021 50

Sun Flag and Top Steel companies have been sealed for operating under poor manufacturing and safety standards by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, during an enforcement inspection said the companies situated in Ikorodu failed to comply with the standards of recycling steel.

She described the operating environment of the companies as dirty and unsafe, adding that minimal safety measures had been put in place by the management.

Fasawe, in a statement issued, was quoted as saying, “There are environmentally friendly ways to carry out recycling activities; Lagos State is promoting and encouraging a shift from linear to the circular economy.

“The government under Gov. Sanwo-Olu encourages recycling but not at the expense of our peoples’ lives and the environment.

“A lot of the machines being used here for recycling are archaic, poorly maintained, and not fit for purpose under current and future environmental standards.

“They release large quantities of noxious gases, fumes and other hazardous substances which are a direct result of prioritising profit over the planet and people.

“As a government, we will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that the quality of air which our residents breathe and indeed all environmental media (land, soil, flora, fauna) is not negatively impacted by industrial activities.”

Fasawe noted that the state government in partnership with the World Bank sited six pilot Air Quality Monitoring Stations located in Akoka, Jakara-Island Ipaja, Ikeja, Lekki and Ikorodu with the task of tracking all vital air quality indices.

According to her, the the project also involves the provision of data on distribution and flow of pollution events from source to receptors.

Meanwhile, the statement said the General Manager, Sunflag Steel Nigeria Ltd, Mr Pankaj Mutreja and Mr Adilya Pathalk of Top Steel Company agreed to comply with all environmental laws of the state.