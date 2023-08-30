Lagdo Dam: NIHSA Clarifies Recent Flood

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) stated that the recent floods in Nigeria are not the result of the opening of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam.

According to the agency’s Director General, Clement Nze, the development is the result of flash floods, poorly constructed or non-existent flood channels, and insufficient drainage systems throughout the country.

He then said that even if the Lagdo Dam failed, the impact would not extend beyond Numan in Adamawa State.

Nze stated that the dam is currently blocked, and while urging calm, he reminded the impacted states that flood warnings have been issued since February.

The NIHSA chief also advocates for the construction of earth dams on Niger and Benue river tributaries, as well as quick progress on the Kashimbila Dam in Adamawa State.

He further explained that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2016 between Nigeria and Cameron does not compel Cameroonian officials to notify Nigeria before releasing water from the Lagdo Dam.