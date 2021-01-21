Lafarge Divests 35% Stakes In Ghana Firm

January 21, 2021 29

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced its plans to divest its 35 percent stakes in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited.

The cement company said this decision was reached after an emergency meeting of the Board of the company held on Wednesday, 20th January 20, 2021.

This was disclosed in a public notice signed by the General Counsel & Company Secretary, Mrs. Adewunmi Alode, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday,

The company said, “Pursuant to the emergency meeting of the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc held today, Wednesday, 20th January 2021, the Board resolved and hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange of its decision to divest its 35 percent shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited.

CBI is involved in the development, financing and operations of a cement grinding plant in Ghana.