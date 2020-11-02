Lady Gaga, John Legend To Headline Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Campaign

Lady Gaga will join the Democratic nominee and Dr Jill Biden when they campaign at several events in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Mr Biden will do a drive-in event with the African-American community in the city before attending an Election Night Eve event, where Lady Gaga will appear.

The singer took to Twitter to say she was excited to go to Pittsburgh, where she visited her grandmother as a youngster.

Pennsylvania has emerged as one of the most important of the battleground states, with Mr Biden holding a narrow lead in polling ahead of election day.

I AM SO EXCITED to be back in Pennsylvania! (Pittsburgh where I used to fly into to visit my grandma!). See you tomorrow at Joe’s rally! WE NEED EVERY VOTE PA – make a plan. This election depends on you! ❤️ #Biden #vote pic.twitter.com/K7WYuuoPrB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

John Legend will join Mr Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff in Philadelphia.