Lady Gaga, Biden, The Campaign, The History

Singer and eclectic performer Lady Gaga and US President Joe Biden have a relationship that goes years back, and this relationship has occasioned her appearances in many of Biden’s campaigns and the crescendo of the campaign: the inaugural ceremony.

In her usual fashion, literally, Gaga, stepped out in a roomy dress, with an oversized dove perched on her chest; she belted out a beautiful rendition of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ – the American national anthem holding a gilded microphone.

Gaga, prior to the event, described the inauguration as “a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change” in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, she expressed hope for what the nation could be, looked back on where the nation was, stating that there would “be healing for our present”.

She said, “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

In a later tweet, she said, “May we all make peace with each other”, a likely reference to the upheaval that besieged the country during the past administration.

During Biden’s campaign, she was around. In Pennsylvania, where Biden swept up votes, Gaga was present, and the day before Biden’s final campaign, she serenaded the crowd with her repertoire.

Her vocal support for Biden has been a subject of criticism from the opposition camp – the Trump campaign. She was described as anti-fracking.

Trump had said, “Lady Gaga is not too good”, weeks before Twitter shut him out of the app.

He added, “I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

During Biden’s campaign against sexual harassment in colleges, Lady Gaga worked side-by-side with him, as a survivor of sexual abuse herself.

Biden described her as “a great friend” and “a fierce advocate”.

He added, “Lady Gaga has been the voice for people who have been forgotten and people who have been abused … Well it happened to her. She’s shown enormous courage. And we want to make it real clear. It’s on us, it’s on everyone to intervene — to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period.”

In 2019, Lady Gaga won an Oscar for her track ‘Shallow’ and said, “When I won the Oscar for ‘Shallow,’ I looked at it, and a reporter asked me, ‘When you look at that Oscar, what do you see?’ And I said, ‘I see a lot of pain.’ And I wasn’t lying in that moment,” in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.