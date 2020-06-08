Labule, Nigeria-Centric Restaurant, Opens New Outlet in Jara Mall, Ikeja

Labule, Nigeria-centric and fast growing Quick Service Restaurant, run by an indigenous food company, Roots Foods Limited, offering real Nigerian local delicacies, has expanded its footprints with the opening of its third outlet in Jara Mall at Ikeja, Lagos. The opening of this outlet has added to the growing list of outlets opened by the company with the first being Ogudu and second in Lekki.

Labule, a food business conceptualized with the sole aim of catering to Nigerians and lovers of Nigerian foods alone, especially those who take pride in their rich culture and identity, opened the outlet as a way of satisfying the cravings of numerous customers and lovers of Nigerian cuisines living within the Ikeja suburb.

Speaking shortly opening the new outlet in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Chef of the company, Mrs. Binta Adisa, stressed that the decision to expand its presence in the densely populated Ikeja suburb is geared towards positioning itself for growth as well as satisfying the yearnings of numerous customers located in the area who have been longing to enjoy local delicacies in the best of environments.

Adisa therefore promised numerous customers particularly those residents within the Ikeja environ, that the company would continue its rich tradition of providing quality meal experience that combines excellent customer service and affordable pricing to meet their yearnings.

“This, no doubt, marks a new phase in the evolution of Labule as we bring our local delicacies to the doorstep of numerous customers as they take the opportunity to also shop for their groceries in the mall. This is a unique proposition for Lagosians to savour as it offers them a premium experience”, she said.

She stated that the company is delighted to add to the culinary and cultural landscape of Ikeja and its suburbs promising to make every encounter with the outlet an unforgettable food and cultural experience.

“We are serving authentic Nigerian meals with the touch of home cooking that has never been witnessed before as far as local delicacies are concerned. We are ready to give customers a new sense of belonging with our service. We would also provide an environment that makes you take pride in your culture. We will also be serving unique Nigerian snacks and fries”, she noted.

She further noted that the outlet would be offering a pot-pourri of local delicacies adding that cuisines from the South West, South East, South-South and other parts of Nigeria would be available for customers.