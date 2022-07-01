Labour To Hold National Protest Over Insecurity

The organised labour movement announced that the union is planning to hold a protest on the state of Nigeria.

The aim of the protest is to call the attention of the federal government to Nigeria’s insecurity, the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the unending energy crisis.

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Ayuba Wabba and the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr Ambali Olatunji, decried the worsening security situation in the country and asked the government to act.

“For four months and running, the children of the poor have remained at home,” Mr Wabba said.

“Today as we speak, Diesel is selling for more than N800 per litre. There is no way this situation can be allowed to continue.

“So I think there’s an urgency in addressing this issue.

“And therefore, the central working committee decided that there will be a one-day national protest to call the attention of government to resolve this issue immediately.”

The labour leaders also discussed the autonomy of the local government and the judiciary.