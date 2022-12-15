Labour Party Reschedules Ekiti, Ondo Presidential Campaigns

The Labour Party (LP) has announced that its presidential campaigns in Ekiti and Ondo states, which were previously scheduled for the 15th and 16th of December, have been postponed.

The party announced a new date in a terse statement on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, while regretting the inconvenience caused by the postponement.

NOTICE

Due to some unavoidable and unusual circumstances beyond control, our earlier scheduled Presidential Campaign Rally in Ekiti & Ondo for 15th and 16th December2023 are hereby POSTPONED. New date will be announced. We regret the inconveniences caused by this#ObiDatti23 — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) December 14, 2022

The postponement follows the party’s campaign in Kogi State on Tuesday, during which its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, promised to raise the minimum wage and prioritize production over consumption.