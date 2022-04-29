fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLENEWSSOCIETY

Labour Day/EID-AL-FITR: Lagos State Grants 3-Day Holiday

April 29, 20220142
Sanwo-Olu Signs Bill Barring Police From Parading Suspects Before Media

The Lagos State Government has authorized Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd, and Wednesday 4th of May 2022 as public holidays to celebrate the International Workers’ Day and ID-EL-FITR celebrations.

The notice of holidays was included in a report dated April 27th, 2022, approved by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, with REF.NO: CIR/HOS/VOL.22/018.

The report read, “As part of activities to mark the year 2022 International Workers’ Day Celebration and in line with tradition, a Match-past of various Workers/Trade Unions will take place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday, 1st May 2022 at 9:00 am with Mr Governor as Special Guest of Honour.”

The report also noted work resumes in Lagos State Thursday, 5th May 2022.

Sequel to the report of holidays in the circular, all public Servants and Muslim Brothers and Sisters who observed fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan are urged to stay safe during the ID-EL-FITR and Workers’ Day celebrations.

Nigerians expected and had started making plans for a 3-day holiday from May 2-4 but were surprised when the Federal Government announced May 2-3 as holidays merging the Labour day celebration with the Eid festival.

WhatsApp messages in circulation, before the dates were announced, urged people to prepare for the long holiday by withdrawing enough cash to last the weekend, the holiday and the next weekend.

Although the Federal government did not grant the 3-day holiday, Lagosians can enjoy the additional day granted by the state government.

FG Trains Farmers On Climate Change To Ensure Food Security
Related tags :

About Author

Labour Day/EID-AL-FITR: Lagos State Grants 3-Day Holiday
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 8, 20130281

Minister: FG Needs Additional Fund From W/Bank For Road Projects

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the proposed road projects to boost viable road networks across the country, the Federal Government, on Monday sought for additional funds from th
Read More
October 14, 20140237

Dangote Cement Tasks Stakeholders To Tackle Building Collapse Decisively

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has called on stakeholders in the building and construction industry to come together to confront the menace
Read More
Report Of Soyinka Being Dead Is False - Son EDUCATION & TRAININGSOCIETY
May 24, 20180350

UNN Confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Wole Soyinka

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has expressed appreciation to the Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka(UNN), for the Lifetime  Ach
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.