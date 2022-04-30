Labour Day/EID-AL-FITR: Lagos State Cancels 3-Day Holiday

April 29, 2022 253

The Lagos State Government has changed it’s mind on granting Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd, and Wednesday 4th of May 2022 as public holidays to celebrate the International Workers’ Day and ID-EL-FITR celebrations.

The notice of holidays was at first included in a report dated April 27th, 2022, approved by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, with REF.NO: CIR/HOS/VOL.22/018.

The report read, “As part of activities to mark the year 2022 International Workers’ Day Celebration and in line with tradition, a Match-past of various Workers/Trade Unions will take place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday, 1st May 2022 at 9:00 am with Mr Governor as Special Guest of Honour.”

The report also noted work resumes in Lagos State Thursday, 5th May 2022.

Sequel to the report of holidays in the circular, all public Servants and Muslim Brothers and Sisters who observed fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan are urged to stay safe during the ID-EL-FITR and Workers’ Day celebrations.

Nigerians expected and had started making plans for a 3-day holiday from May 2-4 but were surprised when the Federal Government announced May 2-3 as holidays merging the Labour day celebration with the Eid festival.

WhatsApp messages in circulation, before the dates were announced, urged people to prepare for the long holiday by withdrawing enough cash to last the weekend, the holiday and the next weekend.

Although the Federal government did not grant the 3-day holiday, Lagosians thought they could enjoy the additional day granted by the state government.

However, upon the declaration by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, that May 2-3 were approved, the Lagos HoS made a U-Turn and approved the same, urging workers to disregard the first circular.

In the second circular titled, ‘Re: Year 2022 Workers’ Day Celebration/Id-El-Fitr Public Holidays’, the Lagos HoS said, “Public servants in the state are therefore to disregard the resumption date stated in CIRCULAR NO 018 of 27th of April, 2022 and note that work resumes on Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022 at 08:00am prompt.”