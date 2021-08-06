Labour Asks FG To Review Electricity Tariff Downward

August 6, 2021 109

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked that the Federal Government revisit the price of electricity tariff.

It also called for the review of the price of gas supplied to Electricity Generating Companies (GENCOs).

Stating the demands was the President, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement, recalling the government’s promise to cut down electricity tariff.

Wabba said, “It is significant that the incessant increase of electricity tariff was one of the several issues discussed between the representatives of the Federal Government and Organised Labour on September 28, 2020.

“Specifically, an agreement was reached at the meeting to set up a Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN-Organised Labour Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff.

READ ALSO: Full Implementation Of PIB Will Boost Oil Production, Investment – Fitch

“Indeed, the public will recall that at the close of the meeting, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, made a statement to the media that the electricity tariff will go down considerably.

“Congress also wishes the Nigerian public to know that about 80% of electric energy generated in Nigeria is from thermal stations, which are powered by natural gas.

“In fact, the GENCOs consume over 70% of domestic gas production. Whereas the GENCOs are required to pay as much as $2.50 per standard cubic feet (SCF).

“Other gas users, however, get the same at lower rates, ranging from $1.50 to $1.70 per SCF. The worn explanation for the incongruous high differential was the lack of timely payment by the GENCOs for the gas supplied.”