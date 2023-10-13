LAASG Closes Mile 12, Owode Onirin Markets

The Lagos State Government announced the immediate closure of the Mile 12 International and Owode Onirin markets on Friday.

According to a statement issued by Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the markets were closed due to filth and other environmental violations.

The markets were closed, he said, in a joint operation carried out by enforcement officials from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) on the orders of the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Wahab while speaking on the operation stressed on zero tolerance for filth in all of the state’s markets.

He emphasized the necessity of strict sanitary measures in Lagos marketplaces, stressing that cleanliness and respect to environmental standards were vital for a healthy city.

He said, “Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have brought to light the pressing need for strict adherence to sanitation standards in our markets. The closure, though a difficult decision, is a necessary step to address the prevailing environmental challenges and to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

“The closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets will enable the stakeholders to assess the situation and improve public health and environmental sanity around those axes. Conditions in the markets have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable”.

The Commissioner emphasized that the enforcement action was part of a larger plan to instill a culture of cleanliness and compliance with environmental standards throughout the state’s markets.

He advised traders and customers to prioritize hygienic and environmentally friendly procedures in their everyday operations.

He also intimated that safety audit personnel will be deployed to the market to inspect the situation before any consideration for reopening, advising other markets to maintain a high level of cleanliness and environmental hygiene in order to avoid harsh punishments.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, stated that the markets were closed due to extremely unsanitary conditions and a slew of environmental violations, adding that the closure was necessary to protect the public’s health and ensure proper cleaning and sanitation.

The LAWMA boss stated that the Lagos State Government would not relent in enforcing sanitation and environmental regulations, particularly around business facilities, and urged the state’s markets to support the government’s efforts by complying with laws and regulations aimed at making the city cleaner and more liveable for all.