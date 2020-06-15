La Liga To Take Legal Action Against Pitch Invader

La Liga says it will take legal action after a pitch-invader breached security to get a selfie with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi at a behind-closed-doors game.

The fan, wearing an Argentina shirt with Messi’s name and number, appeared on the pitch early in the second half of Saturday’s 4-0 win away to Mallorca.

He managed to pose for a picture within a couple of metres of Messi before being grabbed by security staff.

La Liga said it considers the incident “to represent a criminal act”.

In a statement, the Spanish league said it made clear its “total condemnation” of the incident.

“This type of conduct puts the health of others at risk and risks damaging the integrity of the competition,” it added.

The fan claims he scaled a two-metre high fence to gain access to Mallorca’s stadium.

“I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening. I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,” the French Mallorca resident told radio station, Cadena Cope.

Source: THISDAY