Kyle Walker Signs New Contract With Man City

Kyle Walker, a defender for Manchester City (Man City), signed a two-year contract extension with the treble winners on Thursday.

Walker agreed to the new contract just weeks after his future with Pep Guardiola’s side was called into question due to ties to Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old was out of favor for much of the season, and was left out of City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June.

Walker was in the final year of his existing contract with City, but the Premier League winners kept him at the transfer deadline and persuaded him to stay.

“I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me,” said Walker, who has won 13 major trophies with City.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club.”

“We’ve got to demand that. We’ve set the bar and each year it’s how do you get better? How do we get better? We seem to be doing that each year.

“We need to make sure that we’re there competing in the later stages in all competitions and fighting for the silverware.

“I am delighted to continue at a club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”