fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Kyari Explains NNPC’s Reason For Investing In Dangote Refinery

August 26, 2021096
Kyari Explains NNPC's Reason For Investing In Dangote Refinery

Supporting the reason for the investment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Dangote Refinery, its Managing Director, Mele Kyari, described the decision as “calculated and conscious”.

He said this on Wednesday at an interactive session on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) convened by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Kyari said that the decision would ensure the security of energy, as the corporation would have up to 20 percent rights of production in the refinery.

READ ALSO: Reps Committee Rejects Customs N1.33 trillion Revenue Proposal

He explained, “Our decision to take equity in Dangote Refinery is a calculated and conscious decision. First, there is no country, a resource-dependent country like ours anywhere where a national oil company will have a venture of this size and magnitude with its very clear security implications, that is situated in a Free Trade Zone, literally, that refinery is not in this country.

“Today, we import 100 percent of our petroleum products in this country. We now have a venture that will produce close to 50 million litres of petroleum products in this country; energy security in any country including the United States of America to my personal knowledge, keeps stock of petroleum products on the grounds that the government owns it. The government pays for it and keeps it.

“This is a very informed policy decision that will guarantee the security of energy; we will have rights to 20% of production in this facility. Secondly Mr chairman, he (Dangote) has the option to buy his crude from anywhere.

“So, you can’t force him to buy crude. We structured our equity on the basis of the fact that he must buy at least 300,000 barrels per day of our production.”

About Author

Kyari Explains NNPC’s Reason For Investing In Dangote Refinery
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 18, 20130153

Stores Officer at NED Consultants Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram NED Consultants – Our Client, a major player in the production and sales of industrial and Domestic Gas quoted at the Nigerian Stock Exchange requires
Read More
N-Power News Today 2021 JOBSNEWS
January 26, 20210719

Latest N-Power News Roundup For Tuesday 26th January

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday, January 25th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria. N-Power Creative: Segun Arinze Visits
Read More
July 31, 20130155

Bayern President In Tax Evasion Scandal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Uli Hoeness, President of German Club,Bayern Munich,  was on Tuesday charged with tax evasion after months of investigations into the high-profile affai
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.