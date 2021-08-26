Kyari Explains NNPC’s Reason For Investing In Dangote Refinery

August 26, 2021 96

Supporting the reason for the investment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Dangote Refinery, its Managing Director, Mele Kyari, described the decision as “calculated and conscious”.

He said this on Wednesday at an interactive session on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) convened by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Kyari said that the decision would ensure the security of energy, as the corporation would have up to 20 percent rights of production in the refinery.

READ ALSO: Reps Committee Rejects Customs N1.33 trillion Revenue Proposal

He explained, “Our decision to take equity in Dangote Refinery is a calculated and conscious decision. First, there is no country, a resource-dependent country like ours anywhere where a national oil company will have a venture of this size and magnitude with its very clear security implications, that is situated in a Free Trade Zone, literally, that refinery is not in this country.

“Today, we import 100 percent of our petroleum products in this country. We now have a venture that will produce close to 50 million litres of petroleum products in this country; energy security in any country including the United States of America to my personal knowledge, keeps stock of petroleum products on the grounds that the government owns it. The government pays for it and keeps it.

“This is a very informed policy decision that will guarantee the security of energy; we will have rights to 20% of production in this facility. Secondly Mr chairman, he (Dangote) has the option to buy his crude from anywhere.

“So, you can’t force him to buy crude. We structured our equity on the basis of the fact that he must buy at least 300,000 barrels per day of our production.”