Kyari Changes Story, Says Hushpuppi Requested For Help To Recover N8m For Friend

Embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has stated that internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi contacted his team to assist him in the recovery of the sum of N8 million for a friend.

Kyari who was the commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), became the target of scrutiny come after Huspuppi claimed he offered a bribe to the officer to arrest Vincent Chibuzo, a co-fraudster.

According to court documents, US officials stated that during interrogation, Ramon revealed that he offered the suspended Police Officer money to arrest and jail “one of his rivals in Nigeria after a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari businesspeople.”

Kyari however debunked Hushpuppi’s claim, stating that the fraudster contacted his office about two years ago over a threat to his family’s safety in Nigeria..

Kyari stated that the suspect was arrested, but was later released after an investigation was done and it was gathered that there was no threat to anyone’s life and “they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail”.

He further stated that Hushpuppi “saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account”.

The police officer who is under investigation by a police panel following a warrant by the US to arrest and extradite him edited his post on Tuesday evening.

Kyari erased the aspect of the post where he stated that he was sent N300,000 for clothes by Hushpuppi, he now claims his office was contacted a second time to assist in the recovery of N8 million.

“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed publicly in the presence of the world media by the people holding him to confirm this,” Kyari wrote in the new post.

“He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8 million naira to and pleaded for his friend’s money to be recovered. He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person.

“All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in custody. And it can be verified from person who collected 8 million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria.”

But Kyari later took down the post.