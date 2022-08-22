Kwik Launches Delivery And E-Commerce Services In Ibadan

Kwik announced today that it officially launched its innovative and award-winning just-in-time delivery solutions to merchants, entrepreneurs, businesses, government agencies and social vendors in Ibadan and promises delivery under 60 minutes.

Dubbed “Africa’s largest village”, Ibadan is one of the fastest-growing urban areas in Nigeria and a key commercial city. One of the downsides to this rapid development is the increasing difficulties in moving goods around the city. Kwik aims to play a significant role in solving this problem by delivering parcels from businesses to customers under 60 minutes.

Kwik aims to feature over 500 partner vehicles located in Ibadan on its platform in the next 12 months, according to Founder & CEO Romain POIROT-LELLIG. “The Lagos-Ibadan corridor is fast becoming the most dynamic industrial and commercial hub of West Africa thanks to improving infrastructure, unparalleled market depth and attractive local government policies” declared Romain POIROT-LELLIG. “Kwik’s role is to ensure that all the moving parts can circulate effectively.”

In addition to its award-winning delivery service, Kwik is also making available in Ibadan its KwikStore feature, an innovative, free-to-use online storefront tool that helps merchants automate their online sales and manage their inventory. Setting up an online store now literally takes 5 minutes.

“E-commerce activities in Nigeria have continued to grow at a steady pace since 2015. More than 80% of Nigerians prefer to shop online from the comfort of their homes and have these products delivered to their doorsteps”, Yinka Olayanju, Kwik’s Chief Operations Officer said. “With its isothermal bags, Kwik will ensure that all kinds of products arrive in mint condition.”

She added that “This rising trend in online activities has led to a steep increase in public spending as well as all-round economic growth, both of which require logistics support of the kind that Kwik Delivery is best-equipped to provide”.

Launched in 2019, Kwik has continued to evolve with new innovations, providing digital and logistics solutions to African B2B merchants and e-commerce social vendors in the fields of delivery, fulfilment, and payment. The Kwik platform is currently open to merchants and businesses operating all over Nigeria, with last-mile delivery available in Lagos State, Ogun State, Abuja FCT, and now Ibadan city of Oyo State.