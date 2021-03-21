fbpx
Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding

March 21, 20210168
Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding

Lagos-based logistics company Kwik Delivery announced the $1.7 million pre-Series A funding it secured.

Highlighting the company’s impressive work, the Founder and CEO of the firm Romain Poirot-Lellig said that investors and customers had been witnesses to the company’s efficiency.

Poirot-Lellig said, “Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Public Debt Relatively Sustainable At 25% Of GDP – AfDB

“This financing round is enabling us to grow even faster and to disrupt and conquer new markets.”

Businesses in Africa and independent delivery riders have been synergised through Kwik Delivery since 2019.

The riders are called Kwiksters, and are open for logistical businesses in Lagos State.

Related tags :

About Author

Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 28, 2013074

Cashless policy: Reps Demanda Reversal of Daily Withdrawal Limit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure that the  implementation of the newly introduced cashless policy was done
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 29, 20200360

US Reveals Reason For Not Backing Okonjo-Iweala for WTO DG Job

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States has explained why it is against the election of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). In
Read More
March 22, 2013058

Nigeria Ready to Establish Air Disaster Assistance Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With the adoption of the Accident Victims Policy by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Nigeria is now ready to establish the much talked
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.