Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding

March 21, 2021 168

Lagos-based logistics company Kwik Delivery announced the $1.7 million pre-Series A funding it secured.

Highlighting the company’s impressive work, the Founder and CEO of the firm Romain Poirot-Lellig said that investors and customers had been witnesses to the company’s efficiency.

Poirot-Lellig said, “Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Public Debt Relatively Sustainable At 25% Of GDP – AfDB

“This financing round is enabling us to grow even faster and to disrupt and conquer new markets.”

Businesses in Africa and independent delivery riders have been synergised through Kwik Delivery since 2019.

The riders are called Kwiksters, and are open for logistical businesses in Lagos State.