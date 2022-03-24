fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COMPANY PROFILENEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Kwik Closes $2M Series A Round, Expands To Digitize Informal African Trade

March 24, 20220108
Fintech Heaping Pressure On Financial Services Sector - FITC

French-Nigerian B2B startup Kwik, a fast-growing provider of SaaS logistics services to social vendors and e-commerce platforms in Africa, is announcing today that they successfully closed its 2m$ Series A round.

XBTO Ventures led the financing round, an investor focused on digital asset and fintech investments, along with investments from several new and existing shareholders, including venture fund HUMLA Ventures Leo STIEGELER, founder of Pulse.

Africa, French tech investment holding NABUBOTO, Ubisoft’s CEO Yves GUILLEMOT. Kwik focuses on building digital services for the three key pillars of last-mile delivery, e-commerce and fulfilment, and financial services.

“Our goal is for Kwik to become the prime app choice for African social vendors and for traditional merchants going digital. Integrating delivery, payment and e-commerce tool seamlessly in one easy-to-use mobile app is a catchy proposition,” explains Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Kwik’s Founder & CEO.

“This financing round will enable us to expand across all three key verticals and in select geographic areas”.

“We are very excited to join the Kwik adventure,” says Philippe BEKHAZI, CEO of XBTO. “Kwik has shown tremendous momentum since its launch, and its mission to digitise local trade in Nigeria and soon around Africa resonates particularly well with us.”

Launched in June 2019 in Lagos, Kwik made its mark with its first vertical as the trusted digital platform to secure quality last-mile delivery services.

The service expanded from bikes to vans and SUVs, all the way to 20-tons trucks. More than 100,000 merchants have adopted the Kwik platform so far.

The company also launched several payment and financial services in 2021, representing already more than 10% of its GMV.

“A Revolution Is Building,” AfDB Group President Tells Women Leaders’ Conference

About Author

Kwik Closes $2M Series A Round, Expands To Digitize Informal African Trade
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Osinbajo To Nigerians: Leverage Cooperatives To Own Your Homes BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
October 22, 20190331

Osinbajo Cautions Banks on Risks Management, says Bailout May be Unsustainable

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yemi Osinbajo, vice president, has urged banks to rethink their method of managing risks in the sector because the use of huge bailout funds may not be sust
Read More
Public Debt BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 12, 20180357

Buhari Approves New Excise Duty on Tobacco, Alcoholic Drinks, Products to Cost More

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an amendment to the excise duty on alcoholic beverages and tobacco with effect from June 4, 2018. In a statement iss
Read More
NLC COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
October 15, 20190367

New Minimum Wage: Labour Groups Set to Embark on Strike as Talks with FG Fails again

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Parties to hold decisive talks today The threat by the organised labour to embark on a strike tomorrow gathered momentum yesterday as the meeting between th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.