Kwara State Govt. Commences Dredging of Asa River

Kwara state government has commenced the dredging of Asa River in Ilorin, the state capital. This is to prevent the yearly flood disasters during the rainy season caused by an overflow of the river.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Aliyu Muhammad Saifudeen disclosed that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved the contract for the dredging of the river.

He said the contractor has been given four weeks to complete the project and assured him of the cooperation of his ministry in achieving this. The dredging which covers over four kilometres of the river is expected to get rid of all obstacles hampering the smooth flow of the river.

Saifuddeen said henceforth, the river will be regularly maintained not only to add beauty to the aesthetic value of the state capital but also to save lives.

Meanwhile, the Press Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Environment, Bolashade Yusuf has called on the inhabitants of the flood plains across the river bank to quit with immediate effect.

She also warned those who have formed the habit of throwing refuse in the river to desist forthwith as defaulters will be prosecuted if caught.

She asked both the contractor and the neighbours of the river to cooperate together in ensuring a hitch-free job execution for a timely delivery.

Source: VON