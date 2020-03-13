Kwara State Government to Invest in Infrastructure, Improve Living Standard

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says his administration is determined to right the wrongs of the past, invest in human capital and physical infrastructure development, to improve the living standards of the people.

“We are in government to serve our people. We have made commitments and we will not disappoint. We were here a year ago to campaign and you supported us. Let’s do it again this Saturday by voting Adam Rufai of the APC during the by-election,” AbdulRazaq said as he wrapped the campaign for the ruling party in Patigi for the House of Assembly by-election.

He said; “We come with a solid team headed by myself, the speaker, Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, former Speaker Benjamin Isa and other key stakeholders at the party. So, I can assure you that Adam Rufai is in good company and will be supported in the Assembly.”

Accompanied by top government officials and party chieftains, AbdulRazaq had on Monday flagged off a marathon campaign tour that touched all the affected 10 wards of Patigi where he pointed out various development strides in the local government and elsewhere in the state since his inauguration last year.

Necessary support

He pledged that the government would give the necessary support to farmers by providing farm implements, chemicals and funds to improve yields to guarantee food security.

“We are aware that some communities do harvest three times a year. Come with your specific demands on the type of suitable farm implements and we will support you,” he stressed.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the government was discussing with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to lend money to those who want funds above N250,000 to support their businesses through the bank’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

According to him, the Social Investment Programme, which is due for launch anytime soon, would support smallholder farmers, artisans, small business owners, particularly women, and boost people’s purchasing power.

“You all can testify that we are doing things differently. That is one reason we need you to vote for Adam Rufai who is a member of our party and shares the vision of this administration,” he said.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Salihu Yakubu urged voters to come en masse on Saturday and elect Ahmed Rufai to guarantee quality and effective representation at the parliament.

The Chairman of APC in Patigi Muhammad Swasun promised that the party would deliver 100% victory on Saturday’s by-election.

Source: VON