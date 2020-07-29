Kwara State Customs Seizes 56 Prohibited Items Within 18 days

The Coordinator Joint Border Drill Operations North Central Zone, Sector 3 Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria Customs Service says within the space of 18 days, the new tactics it adopted has led to the seizures of 56 different prohibited items.

The Sectors Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba said the seized items include; ”1,433 Bags of foreign Rice concealed in Bags of Salt and Water Melon, 56 Units of various type of used vehicles, 30 Bales of second-hand clothing, 200 units of used tyres, 426 Jeri cans of PMS of 25 liters, 6 Drums PMS, 29 Jeri cans of 25 liters of AGO. 220 Pieces used tyres with a total Duty Paid Value of ₦91,490,140.00.”

Comptroller Uba made this known while addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday, stating that 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the items recovered.

The Customs boss said; ”the seizures were recorded around Chikanda, Kotangora, and Jebba-Mokwa, Alapa/Madalla axis of the sector.”

Comptroller Uba said that smugglers have now devised the means of using tipper sand, Keke Napep, toilet papers, electronic gadgets, vehicle spear parts, salt and even gone as far as using watermelon to concealed Rice.

“I want to make this clear to Security, Economic and Environment saboteurs that any method or trick adopted or used will continue to be an effort in futility, as they will always meet their waterloo irrespective of technique they used, Sector 3 is always ready and will never be deterred to get them apprehended. The Sector is strategically positioned to decisively truncate those with malicious intentions,” he stated.

Comptroller Uba, however, expressed displeasure over the spade at which the smugglers and their sympathisers attack their officers from carrying out their constitutional duties.

According to him, his officers were almost lynched with stones and machetes at Dogo-Ogbomosho axis, which led to the damage of their official vehicles.

He said; ”attacking of our officers will not deter the sector from performing its legitimate duties,” warning those he described as disgruntled elements to desist as such actions would no longer be tolerated.

He commends the patriotic collaboration and tremendous assistance they have always received from sister agencies, traditional leaders, eminent personalities and some host communities including members of the press in the resolute drive against smuggling in the overall interest of the nation.

Source: VON