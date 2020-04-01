Kwara Polytechnic Develops Anti-Coronavirus Hand Sanitizer

The Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin has developed an anti-Corona hand sanitizer to contain the spread of the killer virus which is currently ravaging the World.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Science and Technology, Alhaja Saadatu Kawu presented the sanitizer to the State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi who is the chairman of the Task Force on Coronavirus in Kwara.

The sanitizer was designed after realizing that some of the available ones in circulation do not comply with the specified standard by the World Health Organisation.

Mr. Alabi and the Commissioner commended the school for the timely intervention at this crucial time and appealed to other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate this laudable gesture.

The Rector of the School, Abdul Jimoh Muhammed explained that ”the Polytechnic sprang into action, to assist the governments at all levels in curtailing the spread of the killer virus.”

He pledged to keep supporting the governments at all levels to curtail the virus.

The Rector was accompanied by Principal officers and other staff of the Polytechnic to the event.

