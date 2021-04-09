fbpx
Kwara, Lagos State Partner On Dairy, Rice Production – Abdulrazaq

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESS

Kwara, Lagos State Partner On Dairy, Rice Production – Abdulrazaq

April 9, 2021082
Kwara, Lagos State Partner On Dairy, Rice Production - Abdulrazaq

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that his administration is partnering with Lagos State to improve dairy and rice production to boost food production and improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday when the Special Agro Processing Zone team paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

The joint mission team comprised top officials from African Development Bank, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, International Fund for African Development and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture.

The governor while assuring the team of smooth take-off of the project in the state said his administration would continue to initiate policies that would attract investors into the state.

AbdulRazaq described Kwara as one of the safest states in the country with minimal records of insecurity.

“The issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, among others, are very low because of proper synergy between traditional rulers and security agencies. Even, herdsmen-farmers conflict, we try to reduce it to the barest minimum through dialogue.

READ ALSO: Heat Wave In Northern Nigeria May Cause Diseases – NiMET

“We have initiated partnership with Lagos State on how to improve dairy and rice production not only to boost food production but also improve the state Internally Generated Revenue.

The team was in the state on pre-appraisal of Kwara State Special Agro Processing Zone with a view to ascertaining the readiness of the State for the project,” AbdulRazaq said.

The team leader, Dr Chuma Ezedinma of AfDB had told the governor that the programme would be implemented in all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, adding that Kwara was one of the first six states selected for the pilot scheme in the first phase of the project.

About Author

Kwara, Lagos State Partner On Dairy, Rice Production – Abdulrazaq
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Kano State AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 27, 20190142

FG Commissions Milk Depot in Kano State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government on Saturday inaugurated a mini milk collection center in Tassa Village in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano state. Speaking
Read More
Akinwumi Adesina AGRIC BUSINESSCOVER
November 23, 2017096

Adesina: AfDB Portfolio In Nigeria Over $6bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dr Adewumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (AfDB), says the bank’s total active portfolio in Nigeria is over six billion dollars. This was re
Read More
May 24, 2013092

Tsetse Flies Invasion Threatens Food Security in Nigeria –NITR

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The invasion of vast fertile land by tsetse flies is starting to mar the glimpse of hope that Nigeria can achieve food security and self-sufflciency in agri
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.