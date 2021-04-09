Kwara, Lagos State Partner On Dairy, Rice Production – Abdulrazaq

April 9, 2021 82

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that his administration is partnering with Lagos State to improve dairy and rice production to boost food production and improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday when the Special Agro Processing Zone team paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

The joint mission team comprised top officials from African Development Bank, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, International Fund for African Development and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture.

The governor while assuring the team of smooth take-off of the project in the state said his administration would continue to initiate policies that would attract investors into the state.

AbdulRazaq described Kwara as one of the safest states in the country with minimal records of insecurity.

“The issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, among others, are very low because of proper synergy between traditional rulers and security agencies. Even, herdsmen-farmers conflict, we try to reduce it to the barest minimum through dialogue.

“We have initiated partnership with Lagos State on how to improve dairy and rice production not only to boost food production but also improve the state Internally Generated Revenue.

The team was in the state on pre-appraisal of Kwara State Special Agro Processing Zone with a view to ascertaining the readiness of the State for the project,” AbdulRazaq said.

The team leader, Dr Chuma Ezedinma of AfDB had told the governor that the programme would be implemented in all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, adding that Kwara was one of the first six states selected for the pilot scheme in the first phase of the project.