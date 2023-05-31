Kwara Gov Cautions Oil Marketers Over Hoarding Of Fuel

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq cautioned oil marketers on Tuesday not to cause unnecessary suffering for Nigerians by creating artificial gasoline scarcity in the state and beyond.

The warning was made by AbdulRazaq, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

He stated that the present situation of not selling petrol to motorists without the government raising the price was completely uncalled for, and he urged fuel marketers to immediately release fuel to the public under the normal pricing structure because they had purchased what they currently had at subsidized rates.

“Creating artificial scarcity amounts to an intentional misrepresentation of the statement of President Bola Tinubu on the question of fuel subsidy. The people should not be made to undergo any hardship,” he stated.

“The Governor urges the marketers to desist from anything that qualifies as economic sabotage of the people. Hoarding fuel bought at subsidised prices and creating panic in the state is opportunistic and will not be condoned.

“His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, will be leading a task force to ensure that no fuel marketer causes undue hardship to the citizens in Kwara State.

“Fuel stations are to note that the task force will dip into their pits. Any filling stations found to be hoarding fuel will have their Certificate of Occupancy revoked, among other penalties.”

President Tinubu Declares “Subsidy Is Over”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on May 29, President Bola Tinubu declared that his administration would end the subsidy on petroleum products.

Soon after being sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria, Tinubu declared “Subsidy is gone” in his inaugural speech at Eagle Square, Abuja.