Kwara End Of Year Awards: KW-IRS Receives Award Of Most Impactful MDA In The State

The Kwara State End of Year merit awards ceremony in recognition of excellence among individuals, public and private sectors within the State and around the globe witnessed the emergence of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) as the most impactful MDA in the State among other nominees for the year 2022.

Receiving the award on Friday, 23rd December 2022, at the Atlantic Event Centre, Ilorin, the Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi, supported by all the Directors and selected staff of the Service were filled with joy for the honour and appreciated the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration for the giant stride and commitment to rewarding hard work and contributions to the development of the State.

The awards which were in (25) twenty-five categories began with online voting for nominees. The voting exercise which lasted about 5days had KW-IRS polled well over two thousand votes to defeat other nominees in the same category; Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) and Kwara State Primary Health Development Agency (KWPHCDA) who polled one thousand plus votes respectively.

The Executive Chairman, Shade Omoniyi has sent her congratulatory message and appreciation to the Management, and staff of KW- IRS for their determination and enthusiasm towards the attainment of this great feat, another feather added to the success cap of the Service.

She also thanked friends of the Service for their continued support and collaboration.

Shade Omoniyi pledged the continuous commitment of KW-IRS to IGR enhancement in the State and enjoined staff not to relent in delivering on the core mandate of revenue generation towards sustainable development in the State and in more laudable feats.