Kukah's Statement Is 'Callous, Senseless' – Muslim Forum

January 13, 2021

January 13, 2021027
Kukah's Statement Is 'Callous, Senseless' - Muslim Forum

The statement of the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah has been described as “callous and senseless” by the Muslim Solidarity Forum, Sokoto.

This is in reaction to Kukah’s Christmas message where he stated that “Against the backdrop of our endless woes, ours has become a nation wrapped in desolation.

“The prospects of a failed state stare us in the face: endless bloodletting, a collapsing economy, social anomie, domestic and community violence, kidnappings, armed robberies, etc.

“Ours has become a house of horror with fear stalking our homes, highways, cities, hamlets, and entire communities. The middle grounds of optimism have continued to shift and many genuinely ask, what have we done to the gods? Does Nigeria have a future? Where can we find hope?

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war.

“The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions. He may be right and we Christians cannot feel sorry that we have no pool of violence to draw from or threaten our country.”

Attack on Muslim Community

His comments have been described as an attack on the Muslim community “without an iota of caution”.

Speaking with reporters, the Acting Chairman of the forum Isa Muhammad Maishanu said, “Our intention at Muslim Solidarity Forum is not to hold brief for the President, as he has those who are paid to do that; rather our concern is the image and reputation of Muslims, which Mr. Kukah finds pleasure in attacking without an iota of caution, and by referring to him [the president] as a Muslim, that automatically brings all Muslims into the issue.

“His reference to a people who possess ‘a pool of violence to draw from’ no doubt is a reference to those he has always characterized with violence – the Muslims. This is a serious provocation.”

“He even has the guts to say the killings we are witnessing in Nigeria are part of a grand religious design! Religious? Who are the victims of the killings?

“What religion do they profess? Is it not a fact that over 90 per cent of those being killed are Muslims?

READ ALSO: Buhari’s Government Lacks Diversity – Kukah

“Who is behind the so-called design?” he asked.

“These callous statements are unbecoming of someone who parades himself as secretary to the National Peace Committee and a member of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“As such, we call on Kukah to immediately stop his malicious vituperations against Islam and Muslims and tender unreserved apology to the Muslim Ummah or else quickly and quietly leave the seat of the Caliphate, as he is trying to break the age-long peaceful coexistence between the predominantly Muslim population and their Christian guests.

“The sensible and objective world knows the truth!

“We wonder how Kukah, who lives peacefully and comfortably in the heart of the Sokoto Caliphate, can make such a callous and senseless statement.”

Kukah’s Statement Is ‘Callous, Senseless’ – Muslim Forum
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

