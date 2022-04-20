fbpx

Kuda Bank Confirms Inviting Police On Aggrieved Customer

April 20, 20220379
Kuda Bank, a FinTech startup, has confirmed inviting men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to its aggrieved customer, Olakunle AbdulGafar, who lodged a complaint about his locked account.

AbdulGafar, a 24-year-old Point of Sale (PoS) operator, had visited Kuda branch in Lagos following a lock placed on his account after transferring the sum of N577,000 from his Moniepoint account on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

In an email sent to the PoS operator and seen by BizWatch Nigeria, Daniel Ade-Ojo, who is a member of Kuda Fraud Team, said that a probe was being carried out by the startup to ascertain the source and purpose of the fund.

“We tried reaching you on your mobile line but efforts have been futile. Please be informed that we are conducting a review with regards to the recent transactions made on your account to enable us better understand and profile your account appropriately. Please let us know the source and purpose of the inflow,” he wrote.

AbdulGafar’s brother, Jamiu, who spoke on the matter, stated that after the PoS operator’s effort to clarify the purpose and source of the funds proved abortive, he proceed to Kuda Bank’s branch, where he was assaulted by policemen.

According to Jamiu, AbdulGafar is in police custody on Kuda Bank’s directive.

“He was arrested and still in the police custody as we speak. Yes, he was injured on the face! I haven’t seen him though but I was told he was injured,” he was quoted as saying.

In a video making the round on social media, some policemen were seen harassing AbdulGafar, a development that has generated wild reactions from Nigerians.

However, addressing the controversy, Kuda Bank confirmed inviting policemen on the aggrieved customer when he came to lodge the complaint.

According to the FinTech, it was the customer’s failure to comply with the officers that led to his maltreatment.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

