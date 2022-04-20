Kuda Bank Confirms Inviting Police On Aggrieved Customer

April 20, 2022 379

Kuda Bank, a FinTech startup, has confirmed inviting men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to its aggrieved customer, Olakunle AbdulGafar, who lodged a complaint about his locked account.

AbdulGafar, a 24-year-old Point of Sale (PoS) operator, had visited Kuda branch in Lagos following a lock placed on his account after transferring the sum of N577,000 from his Moniepoint account on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

In an email sent to the PoS operator and seen by BizWatch Nigeria, Daniel Ade-Ojo, who is a member of Kuda Fraud Team, said that a probe was being carried out by the startup to ascertain the source and purpose of the fund.

“We tried reaching you on your mobile line but efforts have been futile. Please be informed that we are conducting a review with regards to the recent transactions made on your account to enable us better understand and profile your account appropriately. Please let us know the source and purpose of the inflow,” he wrote.

AbdulGafar’s brother, Jamiu, who spoke on the matter, stated that after the PoS operator’s effort to clarify the purpose and source of the funds proved abortive, he proceed to Kuda Bank’s branch, where he was assaulted by policemen.

According to Jamiu, AbdulGafar is in police custody on Kuda Bank’s directive.

“He was arrested and still in the police custody as we speak. Yes, he was injured on the face! I haven’t seen him though but I was told he was injured,” he was quoted as saying.

In a video making the round on social media, some policemen were seen harassing AbdulGafar, a development that has generated wild reactions from Nigerians.

⁦@kudabank⁩ harassed my friend ⁦@I_amdreamchaser⁩ today at their office using ⁦@PoliceNG⁩ ,because he lodged complaints and request that his account that has been locked for about two weeks be opened. This is Nigeria ! ⁦@followlasg⁩ ⁦@jidesanwoolu⁩ pic.twitter.com/tlJ2eTfFRm — A.O.Sodiq (@AOSODIQ) April 19, 2022

Read Twitter reactions on Kuda below:

What Kuda bank did to that bank can happen to anyone.



He was not even resisting arrest, why the tear gas?? Is he stronger than 3 – 4 Mopols??



This is not the first time they will be doing this to their customers, I guess. — Rozapepper 😈🥃 (@Rozapepper01) April 20, 2022

Kuda actually waits for that huge money to enter your acct and the next thing is just to lock it straight up, visiting their head office to complain they use Efcc or Police to arrest you. No to kuda. This isn't bank of the free at all, Useless bank



Hannibal, Unilag, Peter Drury — Olaoluwa 🇺🇸 (@olaoluwa_fm) April 20, 2022

If you still use Kuda, then you don't like your life. — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) April 20, 2022

If Kuda bank treats their customers same way they treat their adverts, they would’ve been the best bank in this country. — A$AP Lerry (@_AsiwajuLerry) April 20, 2022

However, addressing the controversy, Kuda Bank confirmed inviting policemen on the aggrieved customer when he came to lodge the complaint.

According to the FinTech, it was the customer’s failure to comply with the officers that led to his maltreatment.

Our official statement on yesterday’s incident involving the police on our premises. pic.twitter.com/vVq72q2dgh — Kuda MFB (@kudabank) April 20, 2022