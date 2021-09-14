Konga, Ministry Form Alliance To Create Jobs For Nigerian Youths

September 14, 2021 137

Konga is collaborating with the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to create employment for millions of Nigerian youths.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding by both parties, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, described Konga as a digital platform with immense capacity to help re-write Nigeria’s unemployment narrative.

A statement issued said the MoU to seal the partnership was signed on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Abuja.

The initiative was unveiled under Konga Jobs (KJ), a youth empowerment and job creation scheme of the Konga Group.

According to the statement, the partnership will see Konga deploy its world-class assets, huge resources and cutting-edge technology backbone, while also placing its growing list of thriving subsidiaries for Nigerian youths to earn a meaningful living and create wealth.

Konga says the scheme is targeted at the employed, unemployed and under-employed Nigerian youths across the board.

Dare said, ‘‘We at the Ministry of Youths and Sports are of the view that public-private partnerships remain the way forward when it comes to the onerous task of creating opportunities for our youths. This belief has come to the fore with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and has also been reinforced by a recent World Bank report.

‘‘We are delighted to have a technology-driven partner such as Konga partnering with us on this programme. Also, we are confident that through this MoU which we have signed today, we will be re-writing the narrative for millions of Nigerian youths who are the beneficiaries of this project.’’

Chairman, Konga Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, noted that since its acquisition nearly three years ago, Konga has grown immensely beyond expectations of all e-commerce watchers, with the company becoming arguably Africa’s biggest composite e-commerce platform and the first to hit profitability on the continent.

‘‘Konga is driven by youths. This shows our youths have the capacity to deliver world-class corporates, even with all structural challenges confronting us in the country,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerian youths to alter their destinies, while also stressing that their passion in this century must pay their bills.

Also speaking at the event, Co-CEO, Konga Group, Nick Imudia, affirmed that the partnership will afford Konga a chance to create millionaires across Nigeria within a short space of time.

He said, “We are currently conducting a pilot with the Ministry of Youths and Sports and have taken on board about 350 youths already, many of whom are doing very well.

“The plan is to have at least one Konga agent in every kindred in Nigeria. But it is pertinent to state that we are also extending our reach across Africa in line with our expansion plans as our target by 2025 is to create jobs for over 500,000 Nigerian youths and over 500,000 for other African youths.”