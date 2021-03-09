fbpx
Konga Expands Retail Footprint To Owerri

March 9, 2021043
Konga, Nigeria’s omni-channel e-commerce company, is set to expand its growing retail presence with the launch of a new store in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The company in a statement on Tuesday said the expansion would enable more potential shoppers take advantage of the special discounts and incentives put together to herald the launch of the new store.

The e-commerce firm said a number of mouthwatering deals are in line for shoppers to mark the launch of the new Owerri store until Saturday.

The Vice President, Konga Retail, Eric Nana, said the new Owerri store would serve the needs of a growing customer base in the South East.

He added, “Our customers asked for a new store and we have responded accordingly. The new Owerri store is meant to serve the growing needs of our numerous customers in Imo State and beyond.

“In addition to shopping online and taking delivery at the store, our customers can walk in and shop for immediate pick-up, or conveniently place their orders there for items that are not in-store for delivery to their homes or offices.”

Ahead of the launch, Konga said it is prepared to host shoppers to a wide range of exclusive deals, including discounts on Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen appliances, Electronics and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), among many others.

Nana explained that the idea was to make the Konga brand closer to everyone, no matter what their preferred shopping style was, whether online or offline.

“We have also put together numerous special deals and offers for every category of shoppers ahead of the launch. So, all roads lead to Kez Plaza from Thursday to Saturday,’’ he added.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

