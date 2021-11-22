fbpx

Kogi Govt Threatens To Sue EFCC

November 22, 20210122
The Kogi State Government has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apologise and retract a malicious statement that it kept ₦20 billion bailout fund meant to pay salaries in a commercial bank meant to yield interest.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi’s Commissioner for Information, in a briefing on Sunday said the government did not open or create the alleged account.

“I want to assure you that after 48 hours from today (Sunday) if they refuse to retract their ill-fated, false, politically motivated, irresponsible press statement, we will drag them to court,” the commissioner said.

Fanwo also challenged EFCC to produce the account mandate and details of those who operated the account.

This is even as the Kogi State Government said it has gotten the bank’s response which exonerated them from running the account.

According to the state, the government has enough evidence against the EFCC in court.

“The Kogi State government does not currently operate or maintain a fixed-deposit account with Sterling Bank.

“There is no mandate letter from the Kogi State Government to open account number 0073572696 with Sterling Bank. Sterling Bank account 0073572696 is an internal mirror account operated by the bank for purposes of managing the Kogi State Salary Bailout facility,” Fanwo added.

EFCC in a 13-paragraph affidavit in support of an exparte application has stated that it received credible and direct intelligence which led to the tracing of the fund reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities of accounts domiciled in Sterling Bank.

