Kogi Customs Seized ₦165m Goods In November

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Niger/Kogi Command reports that it seized goods worth ₦165,979,500 in November, 2022.

The Customs Area Controller, Kadejo Busayo, announced this in Minna, Niger State’s capital, saying that among the confiscated goods are 15 vehicles worth ₦141,600,000.

Other items seized, according to Busayo, were pharmaceuticals, footwear, imported soaps, machetes, jack knives, second-hand clothes, and canned sardines worth ₦24,379,500.

According to the controller, the command generated ₦22,670,706 in revenue for the month under review, while its revenue from Demand Notices surpassed ₦49 million in September.

He also stated that the command had exceeded its revenue target for the year.

Busayo challenged smugglers, warning them that the Federal Government’s policy of border closure remained in effect and that NCS officers were fully prepared to engage them.

The controller attributed the command’s success to improved capacity and logistics, inter-agency collaboration, adequate officer supervision, a share of determination, and intelligent information from Nigerians, while urging its continuation.

He praised the Comptroller General and his management for creating an enabling environment for them to excel in their roles, stating that no one would be speared if arrested.