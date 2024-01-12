Klulead Gardens & Suites Sets A New Standard For Luxury In Ijebu Ode

Today marks the grand opening of Klulead Gardens & Suites, otherwise known as KG & Gardens, a premium hotel nestled in the heart of GRA Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria.

This exquisite establishment promises to redefine the hospitality landscape in the region, offering world-class facilities and culinary experiences that cater to the most discerning guests.

Strategically located in the exclusive GRA area, Klulead Gardens & Suites epitomizes elegance, sophistication, and unparalleled comfort.

The hotel features a modern architectural design that seamlessly blends with its lush surroundings, creating a serene oasis for both leisure and business travelers.

The multi million naira project was commissioned by Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SIFAX Group, a multinational conglomerate, and also the Chairman/CEO of Marriott Hotels, Nigeria.

In his goodwill message at the opening ceremony, Dr Afolabi commended the management of Klulead Gardens and Suites for birthing such a wonderful edifice in the highbrow GRA area in Ijebu Ode.

“It is such a haven for nesting peacefully away from the hustling and bustling in the city center”.

He attested to the world class facilities. “The hotel is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including a fully equipped fitness center, a rejuvenating spa, and a sparkling restaurant and bar.

For business travelers, the state-of-the-art conference and meeting rooms are designed to host successful events and conferences”, concluded Dr Afolabi, who was represented by Otunba Diran Shoboyejo.

Other guests include” Professor Wole Banjo the Vice Chancellor of the Tae Solarin University of Education; Mr Seun Durojaiye, CEO of Empire Trust Microfinance Bank; Mr Adegbenle Oluwatosin Joseph, Branch Manager, FCMB Ijebu Ode; Hon Yomi Balogun; His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Badrudeen Akanbi Omogbolahan Timson, The Jagunmolu 3, Oba of Bariga Land, Lagos; and Mrs Opeyemi Adekoya wife of the Chief Host and CEO APC Klulead Gardens & Suites.

Welcoming guests earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Klulead Hotel & Gardens Dr Olushola Adekoya, thanked guests and royal fathers that graced the occasion. “Today marks the fulfilment of a vision that combines grace, privilege, convenience, and a commitment to providing a unique and unforgettable hospitality experience for our valued guests.

“The journey to this moment has been one of dedication, cooperation and a shared commitment to excellence. From the initial concept to the detailed construction, every step has been taken with the goal of creating a haven of comfort and relaxation for our guests. Today, we proudly introduce a hotel that stands as a testament to the collective efforts of our devoted team and partners”.

Adekoya thanked the Ogun State governor Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, for sustaining “the right policy environment that enhances ease of doing business in Ogun state. This could be seen in the timely approval of licenses to operate”.

“KG Garden & Suites is not just a building, it represents the excellence in hospitality. Located in the heart of Ijebu Ode, it offers a retreat where modernity meets tradition, where every guests experience is carefully crafted to be long lasting. It boasts of high speed free wi-fi, complimentary breakfast, and constant power supply”, Adekoya explained.

Culinary Excellence, “Klulead Gardens & Suites takes pride in its culinary offerings, with a range of dining options that showcase both local and international flavors. The in-house restaurant is a gastronomic delight, offering a diverse menu curated by seasoned chefs to tantalize the taste buds of even the most discerning diners. The hotel boasts a range of opulent rooms and suites, each meticulously designed to provide a haven of comfort. Guests can expect spacious interiors, contemporary furnishings, and state-of-the-art amenities that cater to their every need”, concluded Dr Adekoya.