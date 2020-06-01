Klopp Picks Okocha’s Goal against Kahn as ‘Most Spectacular Goal In German Football’

Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp has hailed Nigerian legend, Austin Okocha for his impact in football, crediting him to have scored the most spectacular goal in the history of German football.”

Klopp picked Okocha’s dazzling strike against Oliver Kahn –when he featured for Eintracht Frankfurt against Karlsruher in the 1992-93 Bundesliga campaign –as the most spectacular goal he has seen in German football.

The 46-year-old Nigerian legend danced through many of his markers, left them crawling on the floor before hitting the ball past Khan.

It was to be later voted as the Goal of the Season by several football publications as well as German TV sports show, Sportschau.

And according to Klopp, the goal was historic, adding that Okocha left the German goalkeeper and his defenders diving on the floor for about five minutes before he finally scored the goal.

“Okocha scored the most spectacular goal in the history of German football,” Klopp told the Guardian UK. “It took like five minutes of Kahn and his defenders diving on the floor before he put the ball in the net.”

The former Borussia Dortmund gaffer also hailed African players for their impact in European football, wondering why any team would not sign the likes of George Weah, Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure.

Liverpool have three African players in their fold at the moment –Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah; Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Naby Keita of Guinea.

The trio has been instrumental in Liverpool’s exploits in the past couple of years which saw them reaching the final of the Champions League in back-to-back seasons and winning it once.

Klopp’s men – with the help of Salah and Mane –are on the verge on lifting the Premier League crown since 1990 and the German has admitted that the mentality of African players pushes them to do more.

He narrated how Salah drives over four hours to training daily and how Mane rushes to do the same every day.

Source: Channels TV