KLM Loses About 70% Of Revenue To COVID-19

KLM, the flag carrier airline of the Netherlands, says it lost over 70 per cent of its annual revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Commercial Division, Air France-KLM, Pleter Bootsma, divulged this during a press briefing to honour the company’s 75 years of operating in Nigeria.

According to him, Africa is a big part of the company’s recovery process, and booking and reservations for the airline are picking up.

He said, ‘The crisis has been deep for the airline industry after the COVID-19 hit the world; yes, it has been extremely difficult for us. We have lost about 70-80 per cent of our revenues.

‘We have $90bn in a year on the passenger’s side, and if you lose 80 per cent of that is immense. But Africa stood strong during the crisis and was the best part of the network during the crisis. We are very happy to rebuild our African network right now.

‘We are on the face of recovery as bookings have started picking up.’

Botsma added that the company was working towards a 30 per cent emission reduction by 2030. According to him, the company is in the process of repairing some of the loans it has incurred.

While the company isn’t staring bankruptcy in the face, it needs to repair its loans, recapitalise, and navigate its way to economic safety.

Also speaking, the Country Manager of Air France-KLM, Nigeria, Christine Quantin, stated the airline had expanded its capacity on European routes by 10 per cent compared to 2021.

He said, ‘In the past few months, we have seen demand for air travel increasing as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the Netherlands and other European Union countries.

“KLM has responded by expanding capacity on European routes by 10 per cent compared to last year, almost matching the 2019 pre-pandemic level.”

In his remarks, the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos, Mr Michel Deelen, said the airline has been operating in Nigeria for 75yeaes because Nigerians recognise quality.

He said, ‘It is a great honour to have you here for this anniversary. It is not easy for a company to be in existence for 75years. I think that is also because Nigerians recognise quality when they see it.

“And they have been patronising KLM airline in Nigeria, which shows why KLM is still here. So that just showed you that there is a demand that KLM is fulfilling.’