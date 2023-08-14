Kizazi Moto Moto: Generation Fire To Be Broadcast Across Africa This August

After its global premiere on Disney+ last month, The Walt Disney Company Africa today announced that the Disney+ Original anthology series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” will be broadcast across Africa when it lands on Disney Channel (DStv, Channel 303) this August.

Featuring stories from the continent, a double bill of films will be broadcast at 17:00 CAT each weekday from 28 August – 1 September with 5-film marathons airing at 15:15 CAT on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September respectively.

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is an action-packed animated sci-fi anthology that presents ten futuristic visions from Africa, inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures. Creators hailing from South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe present uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

Says Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa: “We are excited to be bringing this innovative and celebrated series to viewers across the continent, giving those without access to Disney+ the chance to be part of an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen.”

The ten creators include Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa).

The sci-fi series features an exciting cast from across the globe and includes the voices of Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kehinde Bankole (“Blood Sisters”), Pearl Thusi (“Queen Sono”), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (“Hotel Rwanda”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”), Sheila Munyiva (“Rafiki”), Stycie Waweru (“Supa Modo”, “Supa Sema”), Candice Modiselle (“Generations: The Legacy”), Lillian Dube (“Soul City”), Clementine Mosimane (“Poppie Nongena”), and Mandisa Nduna (“Blood Psalms”), as well as comedians Tumi Morake (“Serious Single”), Sne Dladla (“Black Tax”) and Tyson Ngubeni (“A Royal Surprise”) and rappers Nasty C (“Blood & Water”) and Gigi Lamayne (“Temptation Island: South Africa”).

Oscar®-winning director Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”), Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston all serve as executive producers. Triggerfish is the lead studio for the anthology, working in collaboration with animation studios across the continent and globally.

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” will premiere on Disney Channel (DStv, Channel 303) with double bills each weekday from 28 August – 1 September at 17:00 (CAT), with special 5-film marathons on 2 and 3 September at 15:15 (CAT).