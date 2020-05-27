Kirby Jenner Teams Up With Step Sisters Kim Kardashian To Launch New Reality Show

Kirby Jenner is teaming up with step-sister Kim Kardashian and her family to launch a new reality show.

This follows the smashing success the Armenian-American family has enjoyed over the years with their own show – ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians.’

Kirby has never been one to grab the limelight like his step-siblings, but it appears he’s now ready to take the plunge.

He also seems to have gotten the full endorsement of the Kardashian clan.

Although not directly related to the Kardashians, Kirby has never hidden his admiration for the family and has over 1.2million followers on social media.

The new show will be aired on Quibi.

Source: VON