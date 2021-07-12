fbpx
Kingdom Kroseide Wins Idols Season 6 N50m Prize

July 12, 2021
Kingdom Kroseide has been announced as the winner of the music talent show, Nigerian Idol season 6 competition.

He was selected ahead of fellow contender Francis Atela at the grande finale which was televised live on Sunday, July 11.

Highlights of the show include performances by the judges and a rendition of One Hit by singer and music producer who was also a guest judge, Cohbams alongside Kingdom.

Francis performed the song Roju alongside popular singer, songwriter Chike.

Ayra Star and Patoranking also performed their hit tracks. Patoranking paid tribute to Sound Sultan whose death was announced in the early hours of Sunday with the song ‘Celebrate Me’.

The winner of the show was rewarded with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.

Kingdom Kroseide will also receive other gifts from the show’s sponsors which include a wide range of Tecno products, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, and a DSTV Explora fully installed with a premium subscription for 12 months.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

