King Charles III Sympathizes With Buhari Over Impact Of Flood

King Charles III has written to President Muhammadu Buhari to express his condolences for the recent flooding in Nigeria, calling the events “devastating.”

“Your Excellency, Dear Mr President,” he began in the message. “I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria.

“We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met.”

He reiterated the UK’s support for Nigeria, saying, “however inadequate this may be in such tragic circumstances, our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have suffered so much, and our thoughts are with those working to support the recovery efforts.”

“I know that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Nigeria as you recover from these truly terrible events.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that as at Sunday, over 600 people had died as a result of the recent flooding in Nigeria.

According to a statement released on Twitter by Nigeria’s ministry of humanitarian affairs, the disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million people to flee their homes.

“Unfortunately, as of today, October 16, 2022, over 603 lives have been lost,” said Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq.