Kim Kardashian Planning on Divorcing Kanye West

There is a report that Kim Kardashian is planning to divorce Kanye West, US rapper, amid the latter’s anti-abortion stance and bipolar-related displays.

Page Six quoted a source close to the couple as saying Kim has already had the divorce process planned out but she’s waiting for West to get through his latest bi-polar disorder drama.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode,” the source said.

It is believed that the reality star is “deeply disappointed” her husband “refuses to stick to his care plan”.

Another source told US Weekly: “She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.”

West’s criticisms of Kim started at his first campaign rally where he revealed the couple tried aborting North.

“I almost killed my daughter…So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” he had said in July.

Although the 43-year-old apologised in a follow-up post, he, thereafter, continued his rants on Twitter spanning several issues.

In one of such posts, he revealed that he had been trying to divorce Kim, a development which further thickened speculations that the duo could be heading for a split.

The 39-year-old reality star had, however, defended her husband then, attributing his actions to his bi-polar disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she had written in an Instagram post.

The duo tied the knot in May 2014. The union has been blessed with four children namely: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Source: The Cable