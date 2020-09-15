Kidnappers Kill DSS Operative after Collecting ₦5 million Ransom

A 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa, has been killed by his suspected abductors after receiving the sum of N5 million as ransom.

The deceased, who until his death, worked with the intelligence department of the service in Abuja, was kidnapped on Saturday at his residence behind federal secretariat in Katsina metropolis.

Late Bindawa alongside his four-year-old son, according to credible family sources, were in Katsina last Friday to spend the weekend with their relatives when the gory incident occurred.

The assailants in a commando-style operation, stormed the residence of the victim at about 10:30pm and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A family member, who craved anonymity,stated that the hoodlums demanded a ransom barely 48 hours after his abduction.

The source said the kidnappers earlier demanded N13 million as ransom, but after a series of pleading and negotiations, they agreed to N5 million for his freedom.

He said: “He was about entering his residence behind federal secretariat on Saturday night at about 10:30pm after returning from our family house when the kidnappers forcefully removed him from his car after beating his security guard to comma. We reported the incident to Batagarawa police station but nothing was done.

“On Sunday, the kidnappers called through his phone line and demanded N13 million as ransom before they will release him, but after a series of pleading and negotiations they agreed to N5 million and said we should meet them in Charanchi and give them the money.

“We took the N5 million to them on Sunday in Charanchi as negotiated. After the payment, they said we should go and receive him in Kurfi town on Monday morning. But when we reached there, we met his dead body with multiple gunshots on his head, ears and back. We buried him yesterday (Monday).”

The Katsina State Police Command was yet to respond to inquiries as of the time of filing this report.

Source: THISDAY