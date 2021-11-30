Kia Sets Pace With Trend-setting Models At Abuja Auto Fair

November 30, 2021 251

Kia Nigeria, the leading auto brand in Nigeria participated in the recently held 21st Abuja International Auto Fair in Abuja.

The all-new 2021 made-in-Nigeria Kia models displayed at the auto fair were breathtakingly auspicious and attracted the vast majority of the attendees of the event to have a close-up look and feel of the top of the line cars on display.

Kia’s presence at the Auto Fair continues to highlight the wealth of research and development that has gone into the brand’s products, which aims to attract a trendsetting audience.

This is matched by the display of the brand’s alluring models including the Kia K900, K5, Kia Seltos, and Sonet, allowing visitors to interact, engage and immerse themselves in the Kia’s latest innovative technologies and top-of-the-segment vehicles.

The fair is aimed at demonstrating the feats recorded by the auto policy for the past years. Organized by BKG Exhibitions, the fair highlighted the milestones achieved by the auto policy in the production of made-in-Nigeria vehicles to the Federal Government and the general public. The made-in-Nigeria vehicles are testaments to the success recorded in the industry over the years to make Nigeria a self-sustaining industrialized nation with locally produced vehicles.

To bring to the fore the ongoing transformation of Kia’s new design and brand relaunch, Kia Nigeria displayed its newly launched compact SUVs, Seltos and Sonet. Also at the fair is Kia’s global best-selling sedan, K5 combines a striking new design with a driver-focused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options – illustrating the premium qualities that the Kia brand now offers Nigerian customers.

The Kia Seltos, undoubtedly one of Kia’s showstoppers at the fair, attracted a vast majority of enthusiasts to the Kia stand. Kia Seltos has remained a highly coveted compact SUV in the country with a record sale in its debut year.

The all-new Seltos energizes the Entry SUV segment with a personality of its own. As a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude with modern styling and a penchant for adventure, whether that means everyday driving around town or in the wilderness on weekends, the Kia Seltos is fast becoming the Peoples’ SUV in Nigeria.

Complementing Kia’s robust SUV line-up, and following on the heels of the Seltos, the Sonet slots between the popular Seltos and Sportage models, providing a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin, and a premium leather seat.

The assertive presence of Kia at the fair was spearheaded by the duo of the brand’s flagship luxury sedan, K900 [Quoris], and the head-turning K5 [formerly dubbed Optima], a premium sedan with Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille that includes unexpected diamond-like detail. Chiselled surfaces and well-drawn lines lead back to a distinctive profile highlighted by a chrome beltline that melds into the D-pillar for a streamlined appearance.

Through its presence at the Abuja International Auto Fair, Kia is demonstrating its technology vision of the future. The company is responding to sensitive human needs and conditions, building on the application of its technology and design breakthroughs to the convenience and comfort of our local customers here in Nigeria.