Kia Motors Unveils First ‘Live Stream Showroom’

November 27, 2020 48

Kia Motors Nigeria has announced the launch of a highly innovative and first of its kind, ‘Live Stream Showroom,’ a new online platform in Nigeria, that offers customers access to personalized virtual viewings of their best-in-class cars from the showrooms.

The Live Stream Showroom offers a completely digital, online platform that allows anyone or customers using a smartphone to have a live video session with Kia showroom for a digital experience tailored to meet their individual needs.

Customers will receive a one-on-one consultation with live responses to questions, and explore the design and features of their chosen model, answer to the customer queries and see demonstrations of new technology and functionality on demand.

The pandemic has been turning daily lives upside down these past few months and the disruption is certainly not over yet. Thus, there’s a need to constantly adapt and find new and creative ways of performing everyday tasks, and inspecting a car is no exception to that.

The new Live Stream Showroom platform is introduced in Nigeria as part of the boundless initiative of Kia to improve the showroom experience and bring it close to the people at the comfort of their homes.

The new platform prioritizes customer convenience and ensures a seamless digital experience that is the same as a physical showroom visit. This commitment toward customer value-led innovations come as the company establishes its leadership position globally in the future automotive industry under its Plan S strategy.

“Live Stream Showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to tailoring the car-buying journey and ownership experience to the demands of our customers with virtual viewings,” said Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria. “By launching this new platform, we aim to stay ahead of the curve in digital sales and marketing in this time of transition.”

Recent consumer demand shows a strong indication that customers are looking to take more of the car-buying journey online. The recent data collected by Kia globally shows that 83 percent of consumers prefer to carry out product research online before making a purchase, while 47 percent of consumers expressed interest in using online platforms for future purchases.

As a customer-centric leading auto company in Nigeria, Kia has been over the years been at the fore of a more modern and digital customer experience. when other automakers were heavily rooted in the traditional brick and mortar showroom-visit.

The launch of their omnichannel customer acquisition through different online platforms; live chats, social media, responsive contact center, automated email marketing had formed the fulcrum of the company’s customer engagement over the years.

It’s no surprise that the newly launched Kia Livestream showroom is best suited at this time that there is even more emphasis on alternative sales channels and people are increasingly conducting their research from the comfort of their homes and even turning to online platform car buying for the safest possible experience.

The Kia Live Stream Showroom application can be accessed via the company’s website, www.kiamotorsnigeria.com under the ‘Buying Tools’ navigation menu.