Kia, Hyundai To Open Assembly Plants In Ghana By End of 2022

April 23, 2021036
Alan John Kyerematen

South Korean automobile companies Kia and Hyundai are set to open assembly plants in Ghana by the end of 2022.

This disclosure was made by the Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kyerematen on Twitter.

Kia and Hyundai would join other brands such as Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Volkswagen, Sinotruck, and Ghana’s indigenous brand Kantanka.

According to Kyerematen, the establishment of the plant forms a part of Ghana’s Auto Development programme that would create 3,600 assemblies and 6,600 jobs.

The minister added that the country’s “Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), have signed an agreement to support industrial park development and establish an Automotive Desk at the ministry.”

This news follows Twitter’s decision to establish its African presence in Africa, sparking debates on social media on Nigeria’s business environment.

Also, Amazon announced plans to expand its operations in Africa by building its African head office on an expansive land in South Africa.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

