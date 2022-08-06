Keyamo Reveals Why FG Cannot Borrow Money To End ASUU Strike

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said that it is impossible for the Federal Government (FG) to borrow money to end the months-long strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Keyamo made the comment on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s program which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

Why FG cannot borrow money to end the strike

“Should we go and borrow to pay ₦1.2 trillion yearly?

“You cannot allow one sector of the economy to hold you by the jugular and then blackmail you to go and borrow ₦1.2 trillion for overheads when our total income would be about N6.1 trillion. And you have roads to build, health centres to build, other sectors to take care of.”

Beg ASUU to end the strike

The Minister urged parents across the country to beg ASUU.

“Like the President said the other time, those who know them, appeal to their sense of patriotism,” he said.

“Let them go back to classes. They are not the only one in Nigeria. They are not the only ones feeding from the federal purse. The nation cannot grind to a halt because we want to take care of the demands of ASUU.”